Libra Infusions allowed to pay 50% stock dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 10:15 pm
The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has allowed Libra Infusions Limited to issue a 50% stock dividend for the fiscal year that ended on 30 June 2021. 

The record date for entitlement of the stock dividend has been fixed on 26 December, the company stated in a stock exchange filing on Monday. 

For FY21, the company also recommended a 30% cash dividend that only its general shareholders can avail. 

In FY21, the company's earnings per share stood at Tk0.15 and net asset value per share at Tk1,261.

Its shares last closed at Tk1,592.7 each on the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Monday. 

As of 30 November 2023, sponsors and directors jointly held 34.43%, institutions 13.68%, and public investors 51.89% shares in the company.
 
 
 

