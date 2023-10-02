Libra Infusion shares flying amid index fallout

Despite the Dhaka bourse key index fallout, shares of injectable saline producer Libra Infusion are flying on Monday (2 October).

Its share price jumped over 7% to Tk925.30 at the end of the first hour till 11am.

However, the low-cap company Libra is currently suffering a severe working capital crisis due to it having several disputes with banks. This is why Libra could not produce saline by using its full capacity to meet the growing demand created by the dengue, according to the company sources.

Meanwhile, the key index of the Dhaka bourse DSEX fell by 5 points to settle at 6,259 by 11am on Monday.

During the session, the turnover of the DSE stood at Tk109 crore.

Of the total traded shares, 39 advanced, 101 declined, and 76 remained unchanged.