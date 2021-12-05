LankaBangla Securities launches Trade Express in DSE

LankaBangla Securities Limited launched an order management system (OMS), Trade Express, to facilitate direct transaction to its customers in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Professor Shibli Rubaiyat Ul Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, handed over the trade certification to Mohammad Nasiruddin Chowdhury, managing director of LankaBangla Securities, on 2 December, said a press release.

Lankabangla Securities started the OMS at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) in 2013.

According to the media release, customers can trade shares, mutual funds, and bonds on both DSE and CSE stock exchanges at the same time by logging in.

Additionally, customers will find services of the capital market including order correction, market monitoring and mapping, as well as access technical charts.