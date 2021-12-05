LankaBangla Securities launches Trade Express in DSE

Stocks

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 09:36 pm

Related News

LankaBangla Securities launches Trade Express in DSE

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 09:36 pm
LankaBangla Securities launches Trade Express in DSE

LankaBangla Securities Limited launched an order management system (OMS), Trade Express, to facilitate direct transaction to its customers in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Professor Shibli Rubaiyat Ul Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, handed over the trade certification to Mohammad Nasiruddin Chowdhury, managing director of LankaBangla Securities, on 2 December, said a press release.

Lankabangla Securities started the OMS at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) in 2013.

According to the media release, customers can trade shares, mutual funds, and bonds on both DSE and CSE stock exchanges at the same time by logging in.

Additionally, customers will find services of the capital market including order correction, market monitoring and mapping, as well as access technical charts.

LankaBangla / LankaBangla Securities Ltd / Trade Express / OMS / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

8h | Panorama
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

11h | Mode
Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

1d | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

2h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

2h | Videos
Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

2h | Videos
Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21