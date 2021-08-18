Indices down on investors profit taking after four days

After four consecutive days of rise, equity indices of the stock exchanges declined for selling pressure on profit taking, with share prices of most of the companies going down on Wednesday.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell 15.3 points or 0.23% to 6,772 points.

The DSE turnover also declined by 7.78% to Tk2465.53 crore compared to the previous trading day.

At the end of the Wednesday trading session, 138 companies' share price advanced, while 216 declined and 20 remained unchanged at the DSE.

Meanwhile, the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange benchmark index CASPI declined by 21 points to reach 19,746.

The EBL Securities said in its daily market commentary investors have been opting to book profit after the index reached the highest level on Tuesday while many risk-averse investors sit on the sideline to observe the market further.

However, the moderate correction was aggravated as the market had remained bullish for the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, the market regulator has revised the limit of margin loan facilities to 8,000-mark, this extended credit facilities are expected to keep investors buoyant in selective issues, reads in the commentary.

Shahjibazar Power Co Ltd topped the gainer list with a 10% increase followed by Orion Infusion Ltd and Metro Spinning.

Jute Spinners was the worst share which lost 6.1%, followed by Shympur Sugar and Al-Arafah Islami Bank.