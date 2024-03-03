DSE downgrades six firms to 'Z' category

TBS Report
03 March, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 03:32 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) announced the downgrading of six firms to its 'Z' category due to their failure to conduct annual general meetings (AGMs) within the required timeline. 

The firms affected are Prime Textile, Prime Finance, New Line Clothing, Fareast Islami Life Insurance, AFC Agro Biotech, and Active Fine Chemicals. 

This decision follows a directive from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) issued in February. 

With this move, the total count of 'Z' category companies on the DSE has now reached 55. 

This category includes firms that have financial discrepancies, including 22 others previously downgraded for exceeding retained earnings over their paid-up capital.

 

