GPH Ispat revaluates its fixed asset

GPH Ispat Limited — a listed steel manufacturer — has revaluated its fixed asset which has become double approximately.

According to the disclosure, the company posted its evaluated net asset value per share was Tk52.36, which was Tk26.77 at the end of March 2023.

Its total evaluated fixed asset was Tk3220 crore, which was Tk1736 crore as of March 2023.

From January to March of the fiscal year 2023, its earnings per share was Tk1.16, which was Tk1.34 in the same period of the previous year.

Its share price stood at Tk44.80 on the Dhaka stock exchange on Sunday.