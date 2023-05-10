Exim Bank's profit declines 44% in Jan-Mar

Exim Bank Ltd posted a 44% year-on-year profit decline in the January to March quarter of 2023 due to an increase in provision for investments and other assets.

The private sector lender made a consolidated net profit of Tk20.27 crore for the first three months of this year, which was Tk36.19 crore in the same period of the previous year.

From January to March quarter, its consolidated earnings per share was Tk0.14, which was Tk0.25 one year ago.

Its consolidated net asset value per share was Tk22.13 at end of the March, while its net operating cash flow per share stood at Tk0.30.

The bank recommended a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for the year ended 2022.

The shares price of the Exim Bank stood at Tk10.70 on Tuesday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) till 12.32 pm.