DSEX inches down as sell-off continuing

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) is continuing to down as share sell-off continues.

DSEX declined by 3.17 to reach 6326 points and turnover stood at Tk151 crore at 11.34am.

At the opening of the day, stocks trading opened higher but the share sell-off dragged indices.

Out of the trading stocks, 70 scrips advanced, 95 declined and 118 scrips remained unchanged.

Meghna PET Industries was on the top gainer list with a gain of 8.08% to Tk40.1 each followed by Libra Infusion by 5.97% to Tk869 each and People's Insurance by 5.82% to Tk41.6 each.

