Cyclone Remal: Over 150 passengers stranded as launch services suspended in Lakshmipur

Launch services have been suspended in Lakshmipur due to the adverse weather caused by Cyclone Remal, leaving over one hundred and fifty passengers bound for Bhola, Barishal and southern regions stranded in Lakshmipur's Moju Chowdhury Hat terminal.

Upon arrival at Moju Chowdhury Hat launch terminal today (26 May), several passengers told The Business Standard they got stuck at the terminal on Saturday night. Many more arrived on Sunday.

However, the Lakshmipur district administration has prepared a cyclone shelter in a nearby school for the stranded people. But a few passengers were still seen staying at the terminal this evening.

"We came to the terminal from Chattogram for Bhola. After our arrival, we saw that the launch service was suspended," one of the stranded passengers Salma Begum told TBS.

Another passenger, Monir Hossain Yakub said, "I was not aware that the launch movement will be closed. I came to terminal on Saturday afternoon to go to Bhola. Now I got stuck at the terminal."

Jahangir Alam, in-charge of Moju Chowdhury Hat Naval Police, said, "We have announced the suspension at the terminal to avoid accidents due to Cyclone Remal. Launch movement will resume once the weather normalises."