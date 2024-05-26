Over 26 lakh coastal people without electricity for Cyclone Remal

Strong tides hitting the dam in Patakhali village of Satkhira’s Shaymnagar upazila due to the influence of Cyclone Remal on Sunday (26 May). Photo: Awal Sheikh

More than 26 lakh people have been kept without electricity in the coaster areas of Bangladesh to reduce the damage caused by Cyclone Remal.

According to sources from the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB), electricity supply to 2.56 lakh customers under 14 units of Palli Bidyut Samity has been suspended to avoid accidents due to the impact of the cyclone.

The leave of electricity workers in coastal areas has been cancelled.

Shushanta Roy, general manager of Bagerhat Palli Bidyut Samity, said workers from each society are on standby to restore electricity as soon as the cyclone passes.

According to BREB sources, the most affected areas include the districts of Patuakhali, Bagerhat, Bhola, Pirojpur, Satkhira, and Jhalkathi.

Power supply to six lakh customers in Patuakhali has been stopped to avoid any accidents.

Additionally, 4.5 lakh customers in Bagerhat, 4.25 lakh customers in Bhola, and three lakh customers in Pirojpur have been cut off from the electricity supply.

The severe cyclonic storm Remal has started crossing the Khepupara coast of Bangladesh from the southwest side of Mongla around 8:00pm today (26 May), according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Azizur Rahman, Director of BMD, said due to the impact of the cyclone, heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds has started in the coastal districts.