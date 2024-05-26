Cyclone Remal: WFP provides assistance to 30,000 families in Khulna, Barishal

The World Food Programme (WFP) has provided cash assistance to 30,000 families at risk of Cyclone Remal across Khulna and Barishal Division.

A total of 150,000 people of 30,000 families in 11 upazilas spanning five districts — Khulna, Satkhira, Barguna, Patuakhali, and Bhola — received Tk5,000 each, reads a press release.

The cash, facilitated through bKash, will aid families in preparing for and recovering from the impending storm.

With this assistance, families have been able to procure essential items such as food, medicines, and cattle feed.

This timely response is part of one of WFP's flagship programmes, Anticipatory Action (AA) for climate shocks. With generous support from Germany, through WFP's Anticipatory Action Trust Fund, WFP activated this support and provided forecast-based cash assistance.

"Early action saves lives. WFP has amassed years of experience in Anticipatory Action worldwide and here in Bangladesh," said Dom Scalpelli, WFP Bangladesh Country Director.

He went on to say, "Through innovative approaches like this, we will continue to assist the Government in bolstering its national emergency preparedness and enhancing the resilience of communities disproportionately impacted by climate change."