DSEX inches down for second trading ‍session

Indices at the Dhaka bourse on Wednesday ended in red following the previous trading session amid the profit booking in some specific stocks.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell by 0.17% or 11 points to settle at 6,245 points.

While DSE Shariah and DS-30 index fell by 1.43 points and 4.63 points respectively.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the DSEX fell by 14.69 points.

Out of the total scrips trading, 27 advanced, 137 declined and 146 scrips remained unchanged.

On Wednesday, total turnover stood at Tk431.49 crore, slightly lower than Tk433.10 crore in the previous trading session.

BD Lamps considering closing and Tuesday's closing price was the top in the top ten gainer list on Wednesday.

The BD Lamps gained 8.72% to Tk274.2 each, followed by Beach Hatchery by 7.36% and Monno Agro & General Machinery by 5.72%.

While Golden Jubilee mutual fund considering closing and Tuesday's closing price, was the top in the top ten losing the list.

Golden Jubilee mutual fund lost 30.30% to drop down to Tk6.90 each share.