DSEX inches up amid increased participation

DSEX, the broad based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), inched up to 6,484 points on Wednesday.

The 15.6-point gains of the prime index were mostly led by retail participation which also helped the DSE turnover rise by 24.3% to Tk920 crore.

"On the back of favourable regulatory interventions, investors seemed to be much more confident on the trading floor, while positive expectations from the upcoming budget for fiscal 2022-23 has also encouraged investors' across-the-board participation," wrote EBL Securities in its daily market commentary.

On the sectoral front, the general insurance, textile, and engineering stocks contributed most to the daily turnover in the country's premier bourse.

Most of the sectors displayed positive returns, out of which ceramic, mutual funds, and textile generated the highest returns of 4.6%, 2.7%, and 1.3% respectively. General insurance, life insurance, and jute sectors faced the maximum correction.

Out of the 386 issues traded, 190 advanced, 149 declined, and 47 remained unchanged at the DSE.

The port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), also settled in green terrain, with turnover declining to Tk23 crore from Tk35 crore.

