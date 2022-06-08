DSEX inches up amid increased participation

Stocks

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 09:54 pm

Related News

DSEX inches up amid increased participation

Out of the 386 issues traded, 190 advanced, 149 declined, and 47 remained unchanged at the DSE

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 09:54 pm
DSEX inches up amid increased participation

DSEX, the broad based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), inched up to 6,484 points on Wednesday.

The 15.6-point gains of the prime index were mostly led by retail participation which also helped the DSE turnover rise by 24.3% to Tk920 crore.

"On the back of favourable regulatory interventions, investors seemed to be much more confident on the trading floor, while positive expectations from the upcoming budget for fiscal 2022-23 has also encouraged investors' across-the-board participation," wrote EBL Securities in its daily market commentary.

On the sectoral front, the general insurance, textile, and engineering stocks contributed most to the daily turnover in the country's premier bourse.

Most of the sectors displayed positive returns, out of which ceramic, mutual funds, and textile generated the highest returns of 4.6%, 2.7%, and 1.3% respectively. General insurance, life insurance, and jute sectors faced the maximum correction.

Out of the 386 issues traded, 190 advanced, 149 declined, and 47 remained unchanged at the DSE.

The port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), also settled in green terrain, with turnover declining to Tk23 crore from Tk35 crore.
 

Top News

DSEX

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

12h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

1h | Videos
Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

1h | Videos
Kulfi Malai takes new avatar

Kulfi Malai takes new avatar

2h | Videos
Row over religion deepens India’ s diplomatic woes

Row over religion deepens India’ s diplomatic woes

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata