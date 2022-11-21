DSE turnover hits four-month low

Stocks

TBS Report 
21 November, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 10:29 pm

Related News

DSE turnover hits four-month low

TBS Report 
21 November, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 10:29 pm
Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

The downward spiral of the stock market dragged down Monday's turnover of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) to Tk352 crore – the second lowest in 2022 – from Tk423 crore in the previous trading session.

Earlier on 19 July, the DSE turnover stood at Tk319 crore, which was the lowest in the year. 

On 24 October, the turnover hit Tk335 crore due to a technical glitch that slashed its 260-minute trading session to 108 minutes. 

Stockbrokers, however, believe yesterday's trading participation was the year's lowest in terms of the uninterrupted trading session. They have figured out two factors behind the drastic fall in turnover – the regulator-set floor prices which are allowing bare trades in 79% of the listed scrips, and the ongoing sharp fall in the remaining stock prices that rallied from the floor in the last three and half months.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the DSE, fell by 0.39% to 6,190.9 leaving frustration for the investors who were expecting a turnaround from the recently low of 6,200 points.

"Sell-offs continued across the bourse since investors focused on protecting their funds from the ailing market, causing the core index to fall below the 6,200-mark after three months," wrote EBL Securities in their daily market commentary.

Each of the top ten losers – Aamra Network, Genex Infosys, Intraco Refuelling, Monospool, Bashundhara Paper Mill, Paper Processing, Aamra Technologies, Eastern Housing, Sonali Aansh, and ADN Telecom – had been in stunning rallies following the imposition of the floor price at the end of July and now they are facing the sharp correction.

Trend-chasing investors who are holding the stocks are suffering capital erosion almost every day in the recent leg of the market downturn.

Investors decided to remain on the sidelines as their willingness to take long-term positions in equities has been weakened due to dismal corporate earnings declarations from a majority of companies, observed EBL Securities analysts.

Moreover, most of the scrips being stuck at the floor price are squeezing the liquidation opportunities for the investors, making them reluctant to inject fresh funds into stocks, they added explaining why falling stocks are not attracting bargain hunters nowadays.

Furthermore, the around 20% hike in the bulk electricity price has also spiralled investors' concerns as they apprehend a sluggish economic output as well as a bleak outlook for the capital market.

IT, pharmaceutical and chemicals and life insurance contributed to over half of the DSE turnover.

Only tannery and textile sectors averted shrink in their respective market capitalization as very few of the sectoral stocks advanced while the rest were stuck on the floor price.

Meanwhile, paper and printing, IT, and jute sectors led the decline with 5%-7% contraction in their respective market capitalisation on Monday.

Only 13 scrips in the DSE advanced, 72 declined and prices of the remaining were unchanged.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange, on the other hand, registered a 38% increase in its daily turnover to Tk13.1 crore on Monday, while its broad-based index CSCX declined 0.34% to 11,014.

BSEC sits with top-tier stockbrokers

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam on Monday held a meeting with representatives of the top-tier stockbrokers to discuss the market situation.

"It was part of BSEC's regular dialogue with the stakeholders," the BSEC chairman, after the meeting,  told The Business Standard. 

Alongside some prevailing issues hindering the capital market's development, the recent gloomy market situation was also discussed in the meeting, he added.

Removal of floor price protection was still far from the regulator's plan, Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said.

Talking to TBS, several participants said they stressed the need for reducing dividend tax that discourages long-term stock investments, and the central bank policy that narrows down the scope for broker-dealers and merchant banks' to borrow funds.

Economy / Top News

stocks / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Zobair Hasan. Illustration: TBS

Amending tobacco control law: We must stick to banning loose sale of tobacco products

7h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

14h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

3h | Videos
Seminar on dog training

Seminar on dog training

4h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

5h | Videos
Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'