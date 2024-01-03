DSE turnover hits 9-month low

The turnover of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped over 43% to Tk292 crore on Wednesday, which was also its nine-months low.

Earlier, on 28 March last year, the lowest turnover of the DSE was Tk272 crore.

Market insiders said that most of the investors refrained from pouring investments into the stock market on the fear of economic uncertainty toward the upcoming national election.

On Wednesday, the benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka bourse surged 2.65 points to reach at 6,236.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all-share price index CASPI gained by 17 points to 18,503. The turnover of the CSE also dropped over 40% to Tk3.88 crore compared to the previous session.

Standard Insurance was the top traded share on Wednesday at the DSE, which was followed by Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Bd Thai Food.

Western Marine ShipYard was the top gainer as its share price rose by 7.89% to close at Tk12.30 each, followed by Olympic Accessories and Central Pharmaceuticals.

The mutual fund sector dominated the loser table at the DSE.