DSE turnover highest since Ukraine war

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE) are gaining traction on their way to recovery from the recent extreme low that forced regulators to impose a price floor on individual scrips.

With gradually increasing prices and participation, the DSE on Monday registered a Tk1,477.5 crore turnover, which was 40% higher than in the previous session and the highest since 23 January.

The bull market of Dhaka and Chattogram lost momentum in October last year and the downward spiraling indices suffered a bigger shock as soon as Russia invaded Ukraine in February as the war disrupted global commodity markets and economies significantly.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the DSE, on its fifth consecutive green session gained 0.64% to close at 6,300 on Monday. The blue chip index DS 30 gained 0.95% to close at 2,247.

EBL Securities wrote in their daily market commentary, "The equity indices of the prime bourse continued its gaining streak for another day as investor concerns regarding the potential gloomy outlook of the economy is slightly mitigated by the steps taken by the Bangladesh Bank to stabilise the exchange rate and news of importing fuel from Russia."

However, analysts and investors sound like they are yet to forget the selling pressures in the stock market.

The textiles, miscellaneous, and pharmaceuticals sectors contributed most to the daily turnover on Monday.

Most of the sectors showed positive returns, of which paper (2.2%), ceramic (2.2%), and life insurance (1.4%), secured the maximum returns.

Of the 386 issues traded, 164 advanced, 117 declined, and 105 remained unchanged.

Indices in the CSE also settled in the green.