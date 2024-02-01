DSE broad index up 60 points amid buying pressure

Stocks

TBS Report
01 February, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 03:51 pm

Related News

DSE broad index up 60 points amid buying pressure

Turnover at DSE stood at Tk1,122 crore on Thursday

TBS Report
01 February, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 03:51 pm
DSEX since 1 January Chart By: Amarstock.com
DSEX since 1 January Chart By: Amarstock.com

The Dhaka bourse opened higher in the early trading session as investors were active in buying shares on Thursday (1 February) and continued till the closing bell.

The DSEX, benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), increased by 60 points to close at 6,213.99 points.

Turnover at the DSE stood at Tk1,122 crore on the day after a five-day break turnover in the premier bourse crossed Tk1,000 crore again.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of 271 scrips advanced, 71 declined and 52 remained unchanged.

The Acme Pesticides topped the gainer list with a gain of 10% while the First Prime Mutual Fund led the losers as its price dropped by 6.21%.

 

Top News

stocks / DSEX

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Da Nang, the third largest city in Vietnam, viewed from the Dragon Bridge. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

4h | Explorer
LGED is working on developing a core rural road network at every upazila and district level. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Economic growth is driving up the need to upgrade rural roads

3h | Panorama
TBS Infographics.

Why RMG nearshoring never posed a real threat to Bangladeshi manufacturers

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Non-cotton garment exports could rise from $8.5b to $19b: ERD

Non-cotton garment exports could rise from $8.5b to $19b: ERD

58m | Videos
Ladders are being used to climb the bridge

Ladders are being used to climb the bridge

1h | Videos
Model Messi: Earns million dollars in one minute

Model Messi: Earns million dollars in one minute

18h | Videos
India's ancient carpet weaving industry meets AI

India's ancient carpet weaving industry meets AI

5h | Videos