DSE broad index up 60 points amid buying pressure

The Dhaka bourse opened higher in the early trading session as investors were active in buying shares on Thursday (1 February) and continued till the closing bell.

The DSEX, benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), increased by 60 points to close at 6,213.99 points.

Turnover at the DSE stood at Tk1,122 crore on the day after a five-day break turnover in the premier bourse crossed Tk1,000 crore again.

A total of 271 scrips advanced, 71 declined and 52 remained unchanged.

The Acme Pesticides topped the gainer list with a gain of 10% while the First Prime Mutual Fund led the losers as its price dropped by 6.21%.