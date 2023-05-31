Dhaka Insurance declares 20% cash dividend

The Dhaka Insurance has declared a 20% cash dividend to its shareholders for the calendar year 2022, which is lower than the previous year, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

In 2021, it paid a 25% cash dividend.

Meanwhile, the general insurer's earnings per share dropped by 18% year-on-year to Tk3 in the last year.

It also set the record date on 22 June for the annual general meeting slated for 31 July.

The last trading price of its shares was Tk68.4 each on Wednesday, which was 0.74% higher than the previous session at the Dhaka bourse.