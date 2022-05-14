Despite sales decline, BAT Bangladesh posts higher profit

Stocks

TBS Report
14 May, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 07:28 pm

Related News

Despite sales decline, BAT Bangladesh posts higher profit

The company sold 16,201 million sticks in Q1 in the local market, and earned Tk8,720.4cr in gross revenue

TBS Report
14 May, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 07:28 pm
Despite sales decline, BAT Bangladesh posts higher profit

Despite a drop in revenue, British American Tobacco Bangladesh – a multinational cigarette manufacturer – reported growth in profit thanks to a decline in operating expenses.

In the first quarter of 2022, its gross revenue declined 8.23% compared to last year, while the profit increased by 7.68%.

During the three months through March, its earnings per share (EPS) rose to Tk7.73, an increase from Tk7.17 a year ago, according to its financials.

The company said the EPS was driven up by lower operating expenses fully offsetting the decline in net revenue.

In the January-March quarter, the company's operating expenses declined 30.73% to Tk162.68 crore, from Tk234.85 crore last year.

Local sales fell, leaf export surged

According to its financials up to March 2022, BAT Bangladesh witnessed an 8.41% fall in revenue from the local market.

Despite its finished goods export decline, the company witnessed a 45% growth in export revenue as its leaf export increased.

BAT Bangladesh sold 16,201 million sticks in the first quarter in the local market, and it earned Tk8,720.40 crore in gross revenue.

At the same time in 2021, it sold 17,763 million sticks worth around Tk9,521.33 crore.

A small portion of revenue originated from exports. The multinational firm exports finished goods and tobacco leaves.

In the January-March quarter of this year, the export earnings were Tk47.41 crore, a 44% increase from Tk32.73 crore in the same time of 2021.

The revenue from finished goods export declined to Tk86.47 lakh, a 15% drop from Tk1.02 crore.

Gross revenue from tobacco leaf export increased 47% to Tk46.54 crore.

British American Tobacco Limited, which got listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in 1977, manufactures tobacco products.

It has cigarette factories in Dhaka and Savar, a green leaf threshing plant in Kushtia, and a green leaf re-drying plant in Manikganj.

In 2021, the company made a profit of Tk1,494.10 crore and paid a 275% cash dividend to its shareholders.

Top News

Bat Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Free skies and open playgrounds, that&#039;s what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

No place to play

7h | In Focus
Barbet sings undercover

Blue-throated Barbets: Unsung singers of village groves

8h | Panorama
The medicinal plants garden in the Government Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alternative medical care still has its place. Here is why

10h | Panorama
Volkswagen to revive International Scout

Volkswagen to revive International Scout

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

What will happen in the wheat market?

What will happen in the wheat market?

10m | Videos
Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Reasons why duty-free access did not jack up exports to China

8h | Videos
Is Bollywood losing its position?

Is Bollywood losing its position?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert