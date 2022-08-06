City Bank perpetual bond’s half-yearly coupon rate declared at 9.58%

Stocks

TBS Report
06 August, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 10:14 pm

Related News

City Bank perpetual bond’s half-yearly coupon rate declared at 9.58%

TBS Report
06 August, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 10:14 pm
City Bank perpetual bond’s half-yearly coupon rate declared at 9.58%

City Bank Limited has announced the coupon rate at 9.58% of its perpetual bond, which is being traded on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), for the first six months of its financial year starting in March.

On 4 August, the bond's trustee board approved the coupon rate, where the coupon range of the bond is from 6% to 10%.

To get the semi-annual coupon payment, the bond's unitholders should hold their stake until 29 August.

A coupon is the interest payment received by a bondholder from the date of issuance until the date of maturity of a bond

Earlier, on 20 June, City Bank perpetual bond started trading on the country's premier bourse, priced at Tk1 lakh per unit.

A perpetual bond is a hybrid security with no maturity date that has debt and equity characteristics. These types of bonds are not redeemable, instead, they provide a never-ending stream of interest payments.

City Bank, a publicly listed private commercial bank initiated the issuance process of the bond in 2019. It was a first-of-its-kind instrument that was never seen in the country before.

With approvals from the Bangladesh Bank and the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission in August 2020 and December 2020 respectively, the bank completed a successful subscription of Tk400 crore in March 2021 through private placements.

IDLC Investments Limited is the bond's trustee while City Bank Capital Resources Limited is the arranger of the bond.

The bank's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) fell 6% to Tk2.04 in the first half of this year due to lower interest income and higher administrative costs.

Its profit would have been even lower if the bank would not earn more from its foreign currency transactions amid soaring greenback prices.

City Bank had paid 12.50% cash and 12.50% stock dividends to its shareholders for the last year.

Its shares are traded at Tk22.70 on the DSE.

Banking

City Bank / Perpetual Bond / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The number of intra-city buses in the capital decreased significantly since Saturday morning following the government&#039;s move to hike fuel prices. The photo shows an empty Farmgate, one of the busiest Dhaka intersections, on Saturday, 6 August, 2022. taken Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

2h | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

2h | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Project Syndicate

Rising US interest rates won’t trigger another Asian financial crisis

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fuel prices have more than doubled

Fuel prices have more than doubled

44m | Videos
Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

49m | Videos
Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

2h | Videos
Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor