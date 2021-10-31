BSEC rejects AB Bank’s right share move

Stocks

TBS Report
31 October, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 08:48 pm

Related News

BSEC rejects AB Bank’s right share move

Right shares are new shares that are issued by a company only for its existing shareholders

TBS Report
31 October, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 08:48 pm
BSEC rejects AB Bank’s right share move

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has rejected an application by AB Bank seeking the regulator's approval to issue the right shares.

Right shares are new shares that are issued by a company only for its existing shareholders.

In a disclosure on Sunday, the first-generation private lender said the BSEC expressed inability to approve the right issue after considering the bank's dividend payment history, and present financial position published on local stock exchanges.

Earlier in April this year, the bank decided to issue right shares in a ratio of 1R:6 at Tk10 each after stock dividends for 2020 went into effect.

That is, one right share would be issued for every six existing shares to strengthen the bank's equity capital base.

At that time, the bank had said right shares would be issued with the approval of shareholders, the BSEC, and other regulatory authorities.

In its annual general meeting held on 10 June this year, bank shareholders approved the proposal.

This year, the bank logged a profit of Tk39.40 crore and earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk0.50.

The bank paid a 5% stock dividend for 2020 to strengthen the capital base and to support business growth in compliance with Bangladesh Bank's 2020 policy on bank dividends.

Earlier, in 2019, its net profit was Tk12.32 crore and the bank paid a 5% stock dividend.

AB Bank has also decided to issue a perpetual bond worth Tk600 crore for the enhancement of its Additional Tier-1 Capital.

As per the decision, the bond will be issued in two portions: public issuance and private placement. There would be a public issue of Tk60 crore and a private placement issue with a value of Tk540 crore.

AB Bank shareholders have approved the decision but the lender is yet to be granted regulatory approval to issue the bond.

Top News

BSEC / Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

1d | Videos
Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

1d | Videos
Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

1d | Videos
Delicious seafood at affordable budget

Delicious seafood at affordable budget

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 