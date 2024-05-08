BSEC gets three commissioners TBS Report The government has appointed three commissioners for the Bangladesh Security and Exchanges Commission.

Dr Sheikh Shamshuddin has been reappointed as a commissioner, while two new additions are Dr ATM Tariquzzaman, CPA, the current managing director of the Dhaka Stock Exchange and Mohammad Mohsin, former DG of the Bangladesh Karmachari Kallyan Board. All three have been given four-year terms.