Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh

Saudi Arabian company Engineering Dimensions will invest $1.75 billion in Bangladesh.

Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Sirajul Islam confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

The Saudi company will jointly invest in two companies in Bangladesh.

Engineering Dimension has decided to invest $1.75 billion very shortly through MoUs, including-

With Dipon Engineering: Strategic partnership for setting up fertilizer, paper mill, sugar-processing industry ($1.5 billion)

With Titas Enterprise: Petrochemical logistics hub (Chattogram) - ($150 million)

Engineering Dimension has already invested in power generator production and a large scale cement factory. They are going to execute the MoUs very shortly.