Sabrang Tourism Park plans a foreigners-only zone

Sabrang Tourism Park at a glance

The proposed zone for foreigners will be of 100 acres

Proposal awaiting approval from the PMO

940-acre Sabrang Park along Teknaf coasts currently under construction

Land filing of the project already done

Floating jetty and restaurant, oceanarium and underwater restaurant are among plans

112.29 acres of land already allotted to 27 investors

Dutch and Singaporean companies are among investors

8.5-km cable car to connect the park to Naf Tourism Park via Netang Hills

Expressway from Cox's Bazar city to Sabrang Park currently under construction

The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) has taken an initiative to set up an exclusive zone for foreigners in Sabrang Tourism Park on the coast of Teknaf in Cox's Bazar.

Foreign investment company Inter-Asia Pte Ltd has expressed interest in logistics support in the initiative. The proposal has now been sent to the Prime Minister's Office for approval in principle.

"The 100-acre exclusive zone will be the first of its kind in Bangladesh. Only those with foreign passports will be able to enter this zone," Beza Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun told The Business Standard.

Cox's Bazar is one of the most popular tourist destinations for domestic and foreign tourists. It is known for its long sandy beach, the coral island of St Martin's, and other tourist spots.

To make these places more attractive to tourists, Beza is setting up Sabrang Tourism Park in Sabrang union of Teknaf upazila, Naf Tourism Park on Jaliar Island of the same upazila, and Sonadia Eco-Tourism Park in Moheskhali upazila of Cox's Bazar.

According to Beza, the 940-acre Sabrang Park will be one of the most attractive and desirable tourist destinations in Bangladesh. The park's successful implementation will create new opportunities for Bangladesh's tourism sector. It will attract foreign tourists and provide work for around 15,000 people.

Some 112.29 acres of land have already been allotted to 27 investors in Sabrang Park, with a proposed investment of $413 million. Among them are companies based in the Netherlands and Singapore-based.

Internal roads and a boundary wall are now being built at Sabrang Park, which is expected to include a variety of attractions, including a 5-star hotel, a marine aquarium, a cruise.

The park will also have special arrangements for travelling to St Martin's, a floating jetty, a children's park, eco-cottages, an oceanarium, an underwater restaurant and a floating restaurant.

Beza Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf said the park's land filling work has been completed. The layout is now being prepared. The project is awaiting approval by the planning ministry to establish the required utility services, lake and golf course there.

"Investors who have been allocated land can start construction after completion of the layout," he added.

Cable car to connect two parks

A survey is being conducted to construct a cable car of about 8.5km from the marine drive adjacent to Sabrang Park to Naf Tourism Park via Netang Hill. The survey is almost complete, Beza sources said.

Beza Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf said, "We have prepared a design for a cable car to connect Sabrang Park with Naf Park. Now we will go to an international tender."

Ifad Motors has acquired land for a hotel at Sabrang Park. Taskin Ahmed, managing director of Ifad Motors, said, "An expressway is being built from Cox's Bazar city to Sabrang Park. A new airport is also being built. With international-standard facilities, we can attract foreign tourists."

Dr Santus Kumar Deb, chairman, Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, University of Dhaka, said, "Many projects are being undertaken, including Sabrang Park, to boost tourism in Cox's Bazar. However, these need to be completed quickly. After that, tourism products need to be branded.

"In the world economy, tourism contributes 10.3% to GDP, but in Bangladesh, even though we have all the ingredients for travel, tourism contributes only 3% to GDP. So the government needs to focus on branding the issue of safe tourist destinations in Bangladesh."

"Every year, 3 million tourists from Bangladesh travel abroad, which costs a lot of dollars. If these tourism parks are built, these tourists will travel within the country. At the same time, more foreign tourists will come to Bangladesh," Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) President Shiblul Azam Koreshi told TBS.

"Competing countries are rapidly improving facilities at their tourist spots. So if Bangladesh does not build these tourism parks quickly, we will lag behind in attracting foreign tourists," he added.

