When the caged bird is freed: How Baby Hassan went from garments worker to owner

Baby Hassan found herself compelled to get married before completing her education in the 1980s.

As the family struggled to make ends meet with her husband's modest income, she took a significant step in 1984.

Determined to contribute to the family's financial stability, she began working at Suntex, a garment factory.

Although she initially started as a general worker, her dedication and nose for the job allowed her to swiftly ascend the ranks.

Her hardwork didn't go unnoticed. In just seven years, she achieved the position of production director and became a working partner in a garment factory, showcasing her dedication and expertise in the industry.

Later in 1991, Baby Hassan joined the buying house sector. She served as the in-charge of Chattorgam for a Dhaka-based company.

Over the years, she cultivated strong relationships with people of several garment factories across Dhaka and Chattogram. In addition to her job, she ventured into starting a small business of her own.

Particularly, Baby Hassan used to acquire canceled products at affordable prices and resell those elsewhere. When it became challenging for her to continue both her job and business, she resigned from her job and transitioned into a full-fledged business venture based on a partnership model in 2002.

Starting with a bank loan of Tk2 lakh, their company, Bengal Clothing, thrived for five years. During this time, they successfully expanded their market reach, shipping products to the Middle East, South Africa, and Europe, specifically France.

Later in 2007, Baby Hasan took a bold step and decided to continue her entrepreneurial journey on her own.

Establishing her own company called "BS Apparels," she focused on supplying products to European markets, with a particular emphasis on France.

The BS Apparels has been consistently supplying 25-30 containers of readymade garments annually, during normal times. However, due to the prevailing domestic and international crises, there has been a slight decrease in orders.

The company's products are manufactured in various factories across the country, prioritising women workers.

Engaging over 80 workers, the company's current annual turnover exceeds Tk5 crore.

Baby Hassan's son, Salauddin Chowdhury Russell, has been serving as the chief executive of BS Apparels for the past few years.

This remarkable woman has not only transformed from a garment worker into a successful entrepreneur but has also taken on the responsibility of supplying vegetables and fruits to her family members for the past five years through her rooftop garden.

Despite her busy schedule at the business, as soon as she returns home, she diligently tends to her garden and takes great care of the plants.

When asked about her struggles, Baby Hassan told The Business Standard, "During the 90s, there were only around 5-6 women working in buying houses in Chattogram. It was a tough time for women to be part of the buying house industry. The entire process, from placing orders to supervising production and conducting inspections, demanded a significant amount of time and effort.

"At the end of the year, we have to face the challenge of managing orders in 30-40 factories simultaneously. Visiting each factory and overseeing the work on a daily basis becomes very difficult, particularly for a woman."

Baby Hassan said she often finds herself working until midnight, tirelessly traveling from one garment factory to another.

"When I used to work at a factory, while raising two small children, there were numerous occasions when I had to leave my children at home and rush to work. Witnessing the toll it took on them and my family was undeniably challenging, yet I remained resolute in my belief that fulfilling my professional responsibilities was crucial," she said.

She further said, "Throughout my entrepreneurial journey, I encountered numerous obstacles. However, I refused to let those hurdles hinder my progress, and I triumphed over them."

Baby Hassan became a member of the Chittagong Women's Chamber in 2007. Through the training programmes both locally and internationally, she honed her skills and became highly proficient.

Additionally, she actively contributed to fostering a new generation of entrepreneurs within the organisation.