Vaccination rolls out for RMG workers

Workers in the apparel sector are reaping the benefits of its database maintained by an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software as a vaccination programme rolled out for them on Sunday.

About 10,000 workers were immunised against Covid-19 between 8 am and 6 pm on the first day of the drive, following pre-registrations and spot registrations done by the management of Sparrow Apparels ltd, Tusuka Denim ltd, Tusuka Washing Ltd and Rose Valley Garments.

Teams of healthcare providers went to the four companies to give shots to their workers.

Managing Director of Sparrow Apparels, Shovon Islam said the company had organised the inoculation of its workers with the support of Gazipur Civil Surgeon Md Khairuuzzaman and non-government organisation CARE Bangladesh.

The plan was to vaccinate 3,300 workers, with the rest of the total 4,400 workers already immunised.

Quick vaccination of all workers in the RMG Sector is the only sustainable way to keep safe from the disease, Shovon added.

"We have enterprise resource planning system (ERP), keeping information about all workers. The HR team of Sparrow completed registrations [of some workers] via the Surokkha app earlier and did instant registrations," as well to facilitate the drive.

Workers showed their national ID cards to get the jab.

Sparrow Apparels started its journey in the capital's Mirpur in 1984. Its own industrial complex began operation in 1998 in Gazipur and now its annual exports amount to $100 million.

The vaccination programme was inaugurated at Tusuka Denim Ltd at Konabari in Gazipur, where workers received first doses after spot registrations, according to a press release issued by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Md. Jahangir Alam, Bangladesh Country Manager for Marks & Spencer Shwapna Bhowmick, Gazipur Civil Surgeon Khairuzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Gazipur SM Tariqul Islam and CARE Bangladesh's Country Director Ramesh Singh were present at the programme.

The lobbying group of garment owners earlier requested the government to bring their workers within the purview of Covid immunisation on a priority basis since they continued working in the export-oriented industry amid the pandemic supporting the economic growth.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan expressed sincere gratitude towards Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the opportunity. He also thanked the health minister and the foreign minister for their efforts to ensure vaccine doses for RMG workers,

Mass vaccination can help the economy turn around and stay resilient to Covid shocks, Faruque said, requesting all to follow health safety protocol, especially wearing masks to reduce the risk of Covid infection and transmission.