Special Eid train from Gazipur to Dinajpur starts today

“Readymade garments [RMG] workers in Gazipur will greatly benefit from this special train service as their Eid vacation starts today,” said Masud Sarowar, station master of Kamalapur Railway Station

Representational Image. Collected
Representational Image. Collected

A special train service from Gazipur's Joydevpur Railway Junction to Dinajpur's Parbatipur will commence operation at 11pm tonight (7 April). 

"Readymade garments [RMG] workers in Gazipur will greatly benefit from this special train service as their Eid vacation starts today," said Masud Sarowar, station master of Kamalapur Railway Station.

He said tickets for the special trains can be availed online. 

As per the railway's electronic ticketing platform, the train heading towards Joydebpur-Parbatipur will make stops at Natore, Santahar, Joypurhat, Birampur, and Fulbari stations.

Eight special trains will operate nationwide ahead of this Eid. Three of them will operate on the Joydevpur-Parbatipur route. 

Other special trains that will operate before and after the Eid day are — the Chandpur Eid Special train on the Chattogram-Chandpur route; the Mymensingh Eid Special train on the Chattogram-Mymensingh-Chattogram route; the Dewanganj Eid Special train on the Dhaka-Dewanganj-Dhaka route; and the Cox's Bazar Eid Special train on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar-Chattogram route.

The Chandpur, Mymensingh and Dewanganj Eid Special trains will operate from Friday (5 April) until the day before Eid and five days after Eid, while the Cox's Bazar Eid special train will operate on 8 and 9 April before Eid and for three days starting the day after Eid.

On Eid day, the Sholakia Eid Special train will operate on the Bhairab Bazar-Kishoreganj-Bhairab Bazar and Mymensingh-Kishoreganj-Mymensingh routes.

special train / Eid journey / RMG Workers / Bangladesh

