Sammilito Parishad accords reception to 18 RMG entrepreneurs-cum-MPs

The Sammilito Parishad accorded a grand reception to 18 garment entrepreneurs who have been elected as Members of Parliament (MPs) in the 12th national elections.

The event was hosted in the Grand Ballroom of Radisson Blu Water Garden in Dhaka on Friday (26 January), reads a press statement.

The Sammilito Parishad extended hearty congratulations to the elected MPs, recognising their role in the growth and prosperity of the garment industry.

The current state of the garment industry was discussed at the reception programme.

The cooperation of the elected MPs was sought in building a sustainable garment industry in Bangladesh.

The 18 entrepreneurs of the garment sector who have been elected as MPs in the 12th National Elections of Bangladesh are -- Salman Fazlur Rahman, vice chairman of Beximco Group; Tipu Munshi, managing director of Sepal Group; AKM Salim Osman, chairman of Wisdom Attires Ltd; Abdus Salam Murshedy, managing director of Envoy Group; Md Tazul Islam, founder of Fabian Group; Nasrul Hamid, managing director of Hamid Group; Md Shahriar Alam, founder of Renaissance Group; Morshed Alam, chairman of Bengal Group; AK Azad, managing director of Ha-Meem Group; Abdus Salam, founding chairman of Well Group; Anisul Islam Mahmud, chairman of Shasha Denims; Chayan Islam, chairman of Sparrow Group; Abdul Momin Mondol, managing director of Mondol Group; Fayzur Rahman (Badal), managing director of Tusuka Group; Md Khosru Chowdhury, chairman of Nipa Group; Dewan Zahid Ahmed of Axis Knitwear Ltd; Md Mojibor Rahman of Smart Group; and Md Abdul Wadud of A&A Fashion Sweaters Ltd.

Tipu Munshi, who is also the president of Sammilito Parishad, chaired the event which was also attended by Md Atiqul Islam, general secretary of the parishad and Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Md Siddiqur Rahman.

Former Presidents of BGMEA Redwan Ahmed, Mostafa Golam Quddus, Engineer Kutubuddin Ahmed, Quazi Moniruzzaman, SM Fazlul Hoque, Md Shafiul islam Mohiuddin, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, senior vice president of BGMEA and Panel Leader of Sammilito Parishad SM Mannan (Kochi) were also present at the event.

A substantial number of RMG entrepreneurs also attended the event.