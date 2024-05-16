Faruk urges Turkey to invest in tourism sector

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan urged Turkey to invest in Bangladesh's tourism sector saying that it guarantees the best investment environment in South Asia.

"The labour cost in Bangladesh is quite reasonable compared to other countries. Besides, we have a large internal market of huge possibilities. Turkish investors will be given all kinds of support if they invest in this potential tourism industry," the minister said at the meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ramis Sen at the Secretariat today (16 May).

"The friendly relationship between Bangladesh and Turkey is very old and these two countries have a lot of opportunities to do jointly in this industry," he added.

As Turkey has long experience in tourism industry management, Faruk Khan sought its help to provide training to the workers in Bangladesh's tourism industry.

"Tourism can be especially considered in the scholarships that the Turkish government offers to students every year to study various subjects," he added.

The minister further said, "Exchange of experiences and expertise in the tourism sector will further strengthen the relation between the two countries."

The Turkish ambassador said that due to the economic growth of Bangladesh, the importance of Bangladesh's aviation and tourism industry is increasing day by day.

"We want to further strengthen the existing relationship between the two countries in the aviation industry. We already have investments in various industries in Bangladesh. We will talk to Turkish investors and encourage them to invest in various sectors.

"They are interested in sharing Turkey's experience in tourism industry management in Bangladesh. Any formal proposal for imparting training will be considered with importance," the ambassador added.

The Turkish Ambassador hoped that the partnership in the aviation and tourism industries would elevate the friendly relations between the two countries to a new height.