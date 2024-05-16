1 in 4 adults suffers from hypertension; experts call for adequate funding

A growing number of Bangladeshi adults are facing the dangers of hypertension, with one in four estimated to be affected by the condition.

This alarming statistic was highlighted at a discussion on "Hypertension Situation in Bangladesh and Way Forward" at the capital's BMA Bhaban today (16 May).

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is a major risk factor for various non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including heart disease, stroke, cancer, kidney disease, respiratory illness, and diabetes.

Health experts at the meeting emphasised that controlling hypertension alone could significantly reduce premature deaths from NCDs.

The discussion was organised by the research and advocacy group PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) with support from Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), marking World Hypertension Day on 17 May. This year's theme is "Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer."

While the government has taken steps to address hypertension, challenges remain. Health experts say that ensuring a consistent supply of medication across the country requires adequate funding allocation in the upcoming national budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

The World Health Organisation's 2023 Global Report on Hypertension revealed that 2,73,000 people in Bangladesh died from cardiovascular disease in 2019, with 54% of those deaths attributable to hypertension.

Despite NCDs accounting for 70% of all deaths in Bangladesh, the dedicated budget for combating them remains low, at only 4.2% of the total health expenditure.

"Controlling hypertension can significantly curb the prevalence of non-communicable diseases," said Emeritus Professor Dr ABM Abdullah, personal physician to the prime minister.

"The government's decision to provide anti-hypertensive medication at community clinics is commendable. However, ensuring a steady supply requires proper budgetary allocation," he added.

Dr Md Enamul Haque, director general (additional secretary) of the Health Economics Unit, emphasised the cost-effectiveness of addressing hypertension.

"Research shows a return of Tk18 for every Tk1 invested in hypertension screening and medication," he said. "Increased investment and effective utilisation are crucial for controlling NCDs."

Dr Md Quiume Talukder, line director of Community Based Health Care at the Directorate General of Health Services, highlighted ongoing efforts to make anti-hypertensive medication available at all Upazila Health Complexes and Community Clinics.

"Successful implementation will significantly reduce hypertension and NCD prevalence," he said.

Md Zakir Hossain, deputy general manager (Sales & Marketing) of Essential Drugs Company Limited, expressed optimism. "We're confident about ensuring the availability of anti-hypertensive medications at all Community Clinics starting in the upcoming fiscal year."