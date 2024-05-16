Bashundhara begins truck sale of commodities in 64 districts

Bazaar

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 07:46 pm

Related News

Bashundhara begins truck sale of commodities in 64 districts

With the initiative, low-income people will get some relief, AHM Safiquzzaman of the DNCRP said, expecting that other big companies in the country will also follow Bashundhara. 

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 07:46 pm
A Basundhara Group officials hands over goods to a customer in Barishal. Photo: Courtesy
A Basundhara Group officials hands over goods to a customer in Barishal. Photo: Courtesy

Bashundhara Group started a campaign for commodity sales at an affordable price at 100 locations in all 64 districts on Thursday.  

AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general of the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection (DNCRP), and Safiat Sobhan, the group's vice-chairman, inaugurated the truck sale campaign at Bashundhara Industrial Head Quarter 02 by connecting the 100 spots through video conferencing.

AHM Safiquzzaman said, "We welcome such an initiative by Bashundhara Group to bring some relief to the consumers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"As a result of this initiative, we hope that our product supply system will have a positive impact and the market will remain stable," he said. 

Explaining reasons for commodity price spirals, he mentioned price increases in the international market, increased transport costs, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, and the dollar crisis. 

However, he said unreasonable price hikes are never desirable.

With the initiative, low-income people will get some relief, he said, expecting that other big companies in the country will also follow Bashundhara. 

 

Bangladesh

Basundhara Group / Bangladesh / Sale / poor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BD Kayaking gives you the opportunity to escape the world for some time while drawing you closer to nature. Photo: RAJIB DHAR

BD Kayaking: A calm getaway in a fast-paced city

6h | Explorer
Unusually-timed halos of Northern Lights recently surprised the world—courtesy of the biggest solar storm in more than 20 years. PHOTO: Reuters

Where to see the northern lights all over the world

6h | Explorer
Even though IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion meets the Leahy Law, they are not sanctioned by the US. Photo: Bloomberg

How the US shields Israel from its own laws

8h | Panorama
Gulshan Lake. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What is the quality of Dhaka's lake waters?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

28m | Videos
Russia and China want a political solution to the Israel-Palestine and Ukraine crisis

Russia and China want a political solution to the Israel-Palestine and Ukraine crisis

2h | Videos
China's Nio unveils Tesla Model Y rival

China's Nio unveils Tesla Model Y rival

2h | Videos
From 32 to 261; Prices increase 8 times in a season

From 32 to 261; Prices increase 8 times in a season

3h | Videos