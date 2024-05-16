Bashundhara begins truck sale of commodities in 64 districts

Bashundhara Group started a campaign for commodity sales at an affordable price at 100 locations in all 64 districts on Thursday.

AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general of the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection (DNCRP), and Safiat Sobhan, the group's vice-chairman, inaugurated the truck sale campaign at Bashundhara Industrial Head Quarter 02 by connecting the 100 spots through video conferencing.

AHM Safiquzzaman said, "We welcome such an initiative by Bashundhara Group to bring some relief to the consumers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha."

"As a result of this initiative, we hope that our product supply system will have a positive impact and the market will remain stable," he said.

Explaining reasons for commodity price spirals, he mentioned price increases in the international market, increased transport costs, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, and the dollar crisis.

However, he said unreasonable price hikes are never desirable.

With the initiative, low-income people will get some relief, he said, expecting that other big companies in the country will also follow Bashundhara.