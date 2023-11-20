RMG trade unions push for Tk2,000 grade difference

Apparel sector trade unions demanded a Tk2,000 difference between grades in addition to a monthly minimum salary of Tk23,000.

The unions also pushed for 65% of the basic salary, the preservation of grades one and two, and the elimination of grades five and six.

Sommilito Garments Sramik Federation, an alliance of apparel sector trade unions affiliated with IndustriAll, conveyed these demands in a letter to Minimum Wages Board Chairman Liaquat Ali Mollah on Monday (20 November).

On 7 November, State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian declared Tk12,500 as the minimum salary for entry-level RMG workers, citing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's verbal approval.

However, trade unions and workers rejected the proposal, leading to ongoing protests since 23 October, which escalated into violence.

During the protests, at least four workers lost their lives, hundreds were injured, and a hundred were arrested and jailed in connection with the violence.

The US State Department, the European Union, and representatives of brands in Bangladesh condemned the attacks on workers.

In response to the unrest, the Minimum Wages Board issued a gazette on 11 November, inviting comments and appeals within 14 days.

Workers, upon reviewing the gazette, felt their demands were largely disregarded, with only the owners' proposals being accepted.

According to the gazette, the top-grade wage was set at Tk14,750 per month, a mere Tk2,250 more than the lowest grade.

Unsatisfied with the proposed wage structure, trade unions submitted appeals in accordance with labor laws and the gazette.

Additionally, they are calling for Tk1,000 as healthcare benefits and Tk600 as a transport allowance.