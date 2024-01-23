KOTRA and BGMEA discuss trade-investment potential

Samsoo Kim, trade representative (director general) of the Commercial Section at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and Faruque Ahmed, chief specialist at the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in Dhaka, held a meeting with Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today (23 January).

The primary focus of the meeting was to explore new avenues of trade and investment between Bangladesh and Korea, aiming to benefit both economies, reads a press statement.

They also had discussions about possible ways of establishing robust connections between businesses in Bangladesh and Korea, allowing them to explore their mutually beneficial trade and investment potential.

Expressing keen interest in strengthening ties with Korea, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan urged KOTRA to encourage Korean businessmen to invest in Bangladesh's backward linkage industry, with a particular emphasis on the non-cotton textile sector, including polyester and spandex yarn.

Collaboration between Bangladesh and Korea, especially in the apparel and textile sector holds the promise of creating new opportunities for businesses in both countries, he said.

He also sought cooperation of KOTRA in developing the capacity of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) in textile, apparel, fashion and business through collaboration with leading Korean fashion institutes.

Faruque Hassan called for KOTRA's cooperation in boosting garment exports from Bangladesh to Korea.