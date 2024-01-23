KOTRA and BGMEA discuss trade-investment potential

RMG

TBS Report
23 January, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 07:46 pm

Related News

KOTRA and BGMEA discuss trade-investment potential

The primary focus of the meeting was to explore new avenues of trade and investment between Bangladesh and Korea, aiming to benefit both economies, reads a press statement.

TBS Report
23 January, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 07:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Samsoo Kim, trade representative (director general) of the Commercial Section at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and Faruque Ahmed, chief specialist at the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in Dhaka, held a meeting with Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today (23 January).

The primary focus of the meeting was to explore new avenues of trade and investment between Bangladesh and Korea, aiming to benefit both economies, reads a press statement.

They also had discussions about possible ways of establishing robust connections between businesses in Bangladesh and Korea, allowing them to explore their mutually beneficial trade and investment potential.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Expressing keen interest in strengthening ties with Korea, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan urged KOTRA to encourage Korean businessmen to invest in Bangladesh's backward linkage industry, with a particular emphasis on the non-cotton textile sector, including polyester and spandex yarn.

Collaboration between Bangladesh and Korea, especially in the apparel and textile sector holds the promise of creating new opportunities for businesses in both countries, he said.

He also sought cooperation of KOTRA in developing the capacity of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) in textile, apparel, fashion and business through collaboration with leading Korean fashion institutes.

Faruque Hassan called for KOTRA's cooperation in boosting garment exports from Bangladesh to Korea.

 

Bangladesh

BGMEA / Korea / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

7h | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

13h | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

13h | Panorama
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party originally rose to power on the back of the movement to build the Ayodhya temple. Photo: Hindustan Times

Faith and state are a powerful mix for India's Modi

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

13m | Videos
Australia scraps 'Golden Visa' scheme

Australia scraps 'Golden Visa' scheme

2h | Videos
Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

3h | Videos
Capital market development will require reforms and incentives

Capital market development will require reforms and incentives

1h | Videos