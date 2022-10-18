Janata Bank to put Pacific Denims on auction

RMG

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
18 October, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 10:58 pm

Related News

Janata Bank to put Pacific Denims on auction

Loans were mortgaged against the company’s nine decimals of land in Badda

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
18 October, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 10:58 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

Janata Bank will recover Tk14.42 crore by auctioning the assets of the textile company Pacific Denims Limited.

On Tuesday, the state-owned lender published an auction notice in a national daily to sell the company's assets.

An official at the bank's Motijheel branch said on condition of anonymity that despite repeated reminders, the company has not repaid the loan.

So a case was filed against the company. Now according to the judgement of the case, the debt will be recovered by selling the assets, he added.

He also said the company has nine decimals of land in the capital's Badda. Loans were mortgaged against this asset. It will be sold now.

According to its financial report, Pacific Denims has a loan of Tk42.57 crore with IDLC Finance and Agrani Bank. But nothing has been said about the loan it has with Janata Bank.

Company Secretary Md Sorhab Ali told The Business Standard, "We have no debt with Janata Bank. But I do not understand how the issue of this loan came about. It seems that the loan was made to one of our affiliates."

In 2021, IDLC Finance, a non-bank financial institution, had earlier filed a case against the company for debt recovery. The company then said it could not repay the loan due to a business slowdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said that the issue with IDLC has now been resolved.

Despite Janata Bank's loan default, the revenue of Pacific Denims, a manufacturer of denim fabrics for export, has been Tk121.88 crore in the first nine months of the fiscal 2021-22. And during this period, the profit was Tk5.84 crore.

The company, which got listed on the stock market in 2017, has not incurred any loss despite a bank loan controversy. In the fiscal 2018-19, its maximum profit stood at Tk21.40 crore.

And after listing, the company has paid stock dividends to shareholders every year. Once it paid only 1% cash dividend.

The company raised Tk75 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) for business expansion and repayment of bank loans. But its directors were alleged to have embezzled Tk20.98 crore from the IPO fund.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), found evidence of this allegation. Therefore, each director of the company was fined Tk3 lakh. And brought back the embezzled money.

The company's share price has been stuck at the floor price on the Dhaka Stock Exchange since 18 September. On Tuesday, 3,131 shares were traded at the floor price of Tk11.50.

Top News

Pacific Jeans / Janata Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

13h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

15h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

14h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

1d | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

1d | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products