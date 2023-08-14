Garment workers' federation demands justice for 3 slain RMG workers

RMG

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 02:08 pm

Related News

Garment workers' federation demands justice for 3 slain RMG workers

Speakers at the event claimed that the killers are threatening victims' families due to the negligence of law enforcement agencies

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 02:08 pm
Members of the National Garment Workers Federation (NGWF) protest the killing of three garment workers on Monday (14 August) in the capital. Photo: TBS
Members of the National Garment Workers Federation (NGWF) protest the killing of three garment workers on Monday (14 August) in the capital. Photo: TBS

In a strong call for justice, the National Garment Workers Federation (NGWF) President  Amirul Haque Amir has called for the urgent need to address the tragic killings of three garment workers.

"We would not tolerate the killing of any garment workers," he stated on Monday (14 August) while addressing a procession that demanded justice for the three recently deceased workers.

Drawing attention to the growing number of suppression faced by the garment workers in the country, he said, "When we were demanding punishment for Shahidul's killers, we got to know about another worker, Robiul Islam, being killed in Ashulia."

"Recently, another worker was killed life at his workplace due to factory owners' greed to produce more," he added.

Amirul Haque, in his address, strongly noted that ready-made garment workers have a significant contribution to the development of the country.

During the event organised by NGWF today, concerns were voiced over the series of unfortunate incidents that unfolded recently and urgent action for improved safety measures and labour practices was demanded. 

Speakers at the event claimed that the killers are threatening victims' families due to the negligence of law enforcement agencies.

They also warned that the federation will escalate their protests to nationwide demonstrations if the government fails to ensure justice and punish the perpetrators.

Further elucidating on the incidents, NGWF president detailed that the killings in Gazipur and Ashulia were reportedly orchestrated by agents of the factory owners, while the tragic incident in Adabar was attributed to owner negligence and an unchecked pursuit of profit.

In line with international labour standards, the workers' federation leader demanded compensation for the victims' families from not only the factory owners but also the brand buyers and the government. The call for accountability encompasses all stakeholders involved in the garment industry.

Bangladesh / Top News

National Garment Workers Federation (NGWF) / RMG Workers / RMG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

9h | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Is Chicken Tikka Masala Indian or British?

14h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

Ruen Busaba: Of authentic Thai, Asian spices and Lord-like dining

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

2h | TBS Stories
Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

4h | TBS Food
BEZA set a goal for creating employment for 1cr people

BEZA set a goal for creating employment for 1cr people

5h | TBS Economy
US invests $1.2 billion in carbon emissions from air

US invests $1.2 billion in carbon emissions from air

3h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June