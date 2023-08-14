Garment workers' federation demands justice for 3 slain RMG workers

Members of the National Garment Workers Federation (NGWF) protest the killing of three garment workers on Monday (14 August) in the capital. Photo: TBS

In a strong call for justice, the National Garment Workers Federation (NGWF) President Amirul Haque Amir has called for the urgent need to address the tragic killings of three garment workers.

"We would not tolerate the killing of any garment workers," he stated on Monday (14 August) while addressing a procession that demanded justice for the three recently deceased workers.

Drawing attention to the growing number of suppression faced by the garment workers in the country, he said, "When we were demanding punishment for Shahidul's killers, we got to know about another worker, Robiul Islam, being killed in Ashulia."

"Recently, another worker was killed life at his workplace due to factory owners' greed to produce more," he added.

Amirul Haque, in his address, strongly noted that ready-made garment workers have a significant contribution to the development of the country.

During the event organised by NGWF today, concerns were voiced over the series of unfortunate incidents that unfolded recently and urgent action for improved safety measures and labour practices was demanded.

Speakers at the event claimed that the killers are threatening victims' families due to the negligence of law enforcement agencies.

They also warned that the federation will escalate their protests to nationwide demonstrations if the government fails to ensure justice and punish the perpetrators.

Further elucidating on the incidents, NGWF president detailed that the killings in Gazipur and Ashulia were reportedly orchestrated by agents of the factory owners, while the tragic incident in Adabar was attributed to owner negligence and an unchecked pursuit of profit.

In line with international labour standards, the workers' federation leader demanded compensation for the victims' families from not only the factory owners but also the brand buyers and the government. The call for accountability encompasses all stakeholders involved in the garment industry.