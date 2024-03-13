BGMEA urges VF Corporation to source more high-value garments from Bangladesh

RMG

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 08:31 pm

Related News

BGMEA urges VF Corporation to source more high-value garments from Bangladesh

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the call during a meeting with Sean Cady, vice president of Global Sustainability, Responsibility and Trade at VF Corporation, reads a press statement.

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 08:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today urged American global apparel and footwear company VF Corporation to strengthen its partnership with Bangladeshi suppliers to enhance their capabilities in designing and manufacturing high-demand apparel products.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the call during a meeting with Sean Cady, vice president of Global Sustainability, Responsibility and Trade at VF Corporation, reads a press statement.

Highlighting the industry's commitment to sustainable growth during the meeting, Faruque mentioned the BGMEA's Sustainability Strategic Vision 2030 which outlines a roadmap for sustainable industry growth that prioritises positive environmental and social impact.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He called upon VF Corporation to increase its sourcing of garments, particularly high-value products, from Bangladesh.

He also requested VF Corporation to consider collaboration with BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) to develop the knowledge and skills of its students in fashion design, product development, and other relevant fields.

The meeting was also attended by the incoming President of BGMEA SM Mannan (Kochi), vice president Md Nasir Uddin, directors Asif Ashraf, Abdullah Hil Rakib, newly elected directors of BGMEA for 2024-2026 term Mohammad Sohel Sadat, Ashikur Rahman (Tuhin), Saifuddin Siddiquie Sagar, and Md Rezaul Alam (Miru).

Jessica Nursoo, regional director – South Asia and Indonesia was present at the meeting.

The discussions also covered various aspects of the sector, including its current situation, growth potential, long-term vision, and ongoing efforts to enhance industry competitiveness.

Both sides also talked about potential collaboration on achieving shared sustainability goals, particularly supporting VF's Bangladeshi suppliers in adopting sustainable practices in the manufacturing process.

Their discussion also encompassed collaborative opportunities in skills development, especially mid-level management, and workers' welfare initiatives.

Bangladesh

RMG / BGMEA / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AI-generated representational image.

How Ramadan is for Bangladeshi students abroad

3h | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

12h | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

2h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Somali pirates demand $5 million to release hijacked ship?

Somali pirates demand $5 million to release hijacked ship?

4h | Videos
Subsidy can be reduced to zero by 6.8% price hike at consumer level-CPD

Subsidy can be reduced to zero by 6.8% price hike at consumer level-CPD

49m | Videos
Which is England's best team in terms of trophies?

Which is England's best team in terms of trophies?

6h | Videos
Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

7h | Videos