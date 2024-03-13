BGMEA urges VF Corporation to source more high-value garments from Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today urged American global apparel and footwear company VF Corporation to strengthen its partnership with Bangladeshi suppliers to enhance their capabilities in designing and manufacturing high-demand apparel products.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the call during a meeting with Sean Cady, vice president of Global Sustainability, Responsibility and Trade at VF Corporation, reads a press statement.

Highlighting the industry's commitment to sustainable growth during the meeting, Faruque mentioned the BGMEA's Sustainability Strategic Vision 2030 which outlines a roadmap for sustainable industry growth that prioritises positive environmental and social impact.

He called upon VF Corporation to increase its sourcing of garments, particularly high-value products, from Bangladesh.

He also requested VF Corporation to consider collaboration with BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) to develop the knowledge and skills of its students in fashion design, product development, and other relevant fields.

The meeting was also attended by the incoming President of BGMEA SM Mannan (Kochi), vice president Md Nasir Uddin, directors Asif Ashraf, Abdullah Hil Rakib, newly elected directors of BGMEA for 2024-2026 term Mohammad Sohel Sadat, Ashikur Rahman (Tuhin), Saifuddin Siddiquie Sagar, and Md Rezaul Alam (Miru).

Jessica Nursoo, regional director – South Asia and Indonesia was present at the meeting.

The discussions also covered various aspects of the sector, including its current situation, growth potential, long-term vision, and ongoing efforts to enhance industry competitiveness.

Both sides also talked about potential collaboration on achieving shared sustainability goals, particularly supporting VF's Bangladeshi suppliers in adopting sustainable practices in the manufacturing process.

Their discussion also encompassed collaborative opportunities in skills development, especially mid-level management, and workers' welfare initiatives.