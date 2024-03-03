BGMEA polls: Sammilito Parishad panel introduced in Ctg

The Sammilito Parishad, a panel participating in the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) polls for the term 2024-2026, introduced their candidates at an event in Chattogram on Saturday (2 March).

The event, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, saw the introduction of 35 candidates, including SM Mannan (Kochi), the presidential candidate of the Sammilita Parishad.

The gathering, attended by RMG industry stakeholders from various echelons in Chattogram, witnessed the presence of BGMEA President Faruque Hassan alongside former presidents and leaders who have steered the association at different times.

Addressing the audience, the speakers at the event lauded the illustrious history, achievements, and future prospects of the combined council in the apparel industry. They highlighted the significant contributions of panel leader SM Mannan (Kochi) and underscored the dedicated roles played by other candidates across diverse facets of the industry.

With the BGMEA elections (2024-2026) slated for 9 March, the contest will feature a total of 35 posts from two panels representing the Sammilita Parishad and the Forum Panel in Dhaka and Chattogram, with candidates vying for positions 36 through 70. Notably, nine candidates hail from the Chattogram region.

During the panel briefing, speakers lamented the undue harassment faced by garment owners from customs officials, particularly concerning bond licences.

Suggestions were made for the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to explore alternative systems to curb duty evasion and streamline processes.

Emphasising Bangladesh's burgeoning presence in the global apparel market, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan urged for the continued momentum in the face of challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. He stressed the imperative for the combined council to secure a comprehensive victory to sustain the industry's upward trajectory.

Prominent figures including Members of Parliament Anisul Islam Mahmud, Abdus Salam, and Khosru Chowdhury, along with former BGMEA president SM Fazlul Haque, Mostofa Golam Kuddus, BGMEA leader SM Abu Tayyab, Nasir Uddin and other industry leaders, echoed the sentiment for continuity of success under the new panel, citing past achievements and pivotal government decisions during previous tenures.

In his remarks, panel leader SM Mannan (Kochi) expressed the commitment to fostering sustainability in the garment industry through a blend of experience and youthful energy. He pledged collaboration with all stakeholders to propel the industry forward.