5 DEPZ factories shut amid workers' unrest

Gunze United Limited is among the five factories declared closed from today. Photo: Collected

Five export-oriented factories of Dhaka EPZ declared closure for an indefinite period following workers' unrest, halting production for an indefinite period.

The factories are Gunze United Limited, Experience Clothing Co Ltd Queen South, Ring Shine, Bengal Plastic, Paddock's Jeans and Redpoint Jackets Limited.

Meanwhile, at least 10 factories, including a factory of Chittagong EPZ, have been declared closed in the last two weeks.

The closures were declared in accordance with Section 13/1 of the Labour Act, implying that the workers would not be eligible to receive a salary during the period of factory closure.

The factories are MNC Apparels Limited, located at Chittagong EPZ, Styrax Fashion and Paddock's Jeans are located at Dhaka DEPZ, Agami Apparels located at Ashulia, and Moonlight Garments located KB Bazar, Gazipur.

Officials from Dhaka EPZ stated that Talisman Ltd, CKDL, and Shanta Denims Limited resumed production on Sunday, pledging to adjust additional amounts in line with other EPZ factories.

On the other hand, Epic Group also assured its workers of reopening on Tuesday and committed to providing additional compensation.

Agami Apparels, a readymade garment factory located in Ashulia, has terminated 153 workers, and intends to take legal action against the workers.

The factory has not yet disbursed their wages for December.

In their notice, Moonlight Garments and Agami Apparels explained the closure of production as a response to "illegal" workers' unrest concerning the new wage structure and physical assault on officials.

Meanwhile, Styrax Fashion and Paddock's Jeans did not disclose the reasons behind their closure.

"Some factories, both within and outside the Export Processing Zones (EPZ), are currently grappling with workers' unrest. The workers are demanding additional payments beyond the established wage structure," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan told The Business Standard.

He said all the factories forced to shut production for an indefinite period due to the workers' unrest.

Taslima Akhter, president of Bangladesh Garment Sramik Samhati, said, "The enforcement of Section 13/1 of the Labour Act is not a viable solution. Both workers and owners are likely to incur losses in this scenario.

"As far as I know, the salaries of workers in many factories have not increased uniformly, and timely promotions have not been granted to many. This has led to protests among workers in several factories. Owners should take into account the workers' demands, especially in the context of the current soaring inflation."