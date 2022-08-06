Recurring power cuts: Khulna fish processors feel the pinch

Export-oriented fish processing factories in Khulna are now reeling under long hours of rolling power outages that have forced them to run at 50%-70% reduced capacity, according to Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association.

Industry people say most areas in Khulna are experiencing several hours of extra load shedding alongside the scheduled four-five hours.

Factories, which have electricity connections under the Palli Bidyut Samity, are facing load shedding up to 18 hours a day, while those under West Zone Power Distribution Company see 10-12 hours of power outages a day, they said.

S Humayun Kabir, vice-president of Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association, told The Business Standard, "Frozen fish, including shrimps, must be stored below zero-degree Celsius. If the temperature goes up for some reason, bacteria start to accumulate in the fish. As a result, their quality is lost and cannot be exported abroad."

"Around 80% of shrimps in the country are processed in Khulna. Factories have now cut production by 50%-70% owing to excessive load shedding," he said.

He further said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said we have to save 20%-25% of electricity. For this, we are to face four-five hours of scheduled load shedding per day. But in reality, the duration of load shedding in many areas in Khulna is much longer."

Uninterrupted electricity is essential for factories involved in this industry to survive in the global market, he noted.

According to sources, in FY21, Bangladesh exported $477.37 million worth of frozen fish, including white fish, shrimp and crab. Frozen shrimps fetched $328.84 million of the export receipts.

Ice crisis turns severe

S Humayun Kabir said it has been almost impossible to store frozen fish amid such long hours of load shedding as all the ices in the factories melt into water in three-four hours without electricity.

"Everybody, including farmers, suppliers and factory owners are suffering huge economic losses due to the situation. It is also affecting the quality of our export products, which in turn is tarnishing the country's image."

Shrimp farmers in remote areas are facing huge problems due to ice shortage. Sometimes, they are bringing shrimps to the processing factories in a rotten state without any ice amid the hot weather.

Prices of ice have also shot up extensively as in some cases, ice producers are now selling ice worth Tk100 for Tk1,000.

Saiful Islam, fish supplier from Bagerhat's Barakpur, said "Earlier a box of fish could be sent to Dhaka with ice worth Tk1,500, but now the cost has increased to Tk2,400."

Many fishermen, who go to the sea to catch fishes, are not getting enough ice to preserve fish in their trawlers.

Mikail Islam, fishing trawler driver, said, "There was an embargo on fishing in the sea for 65 days. Now, it is time to go fishing. But we are not getting enough ice. Sometimes, ice producers are selling low-quality ice, which is not fully frozen due to load shedding."

Ice producers say the production of ice has decreased due to load shedding, which eventually has led to a hike in its price.

Mithun Mandal, crane operator of Sundarbans Ice Mill, said, "We have been facing several hours of load shedding a day. As a result, water does not freeze into ice properly. Once it freezes, it melts into liquid again when the electricity goes off."

Tarapad Dam, an ice factory owner in Nagar Bazar, said, "If the situation continues, it will be hard to meet the demand for ice in the coming days. Moreover, frequent power cuts are damaging our machinery."

Fakir Mohitul Islam Sumon, president of Bagerhat Shrimp Farmers Association, said, "Load shedding has created severe ice crisis. As a result, we are facing trouble to store fish properly, leading to disruptions of frozen fish exports."

However, the local authorities could not show any sign of hope for the possible improvement of the situation.

Bagerhat district fisheries officer ASM Russel said, "Every party related to the frozen fish sector is facing problems due to load shedding."

Azharul Islam, managing director of West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited, said, "Currently, we are witnessing a global economic recession. The steps taken by the government to tackle the present situation are far-reaching. Everyone has to be economical now. There is no alternative."