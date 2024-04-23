Load shedding crosses 1,000 MW amid sweltering heat

Bangladesh

UNB
23 April, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 08:00 pm

Related News

Load shedding crosses 1,000 MW amid sweltering heat

The country's demand was recorded at 15,200 MW at 3pm, when the load shedding was 1,049 MW

UNB
23 April, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 08:00 pm
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The extent of load shedding in the country crossed 1,000 MW today (23 April) in electricity supply against soaring demand.

This is first time in recent days the power shortage crossed such a level while the highest load shedding was recorded at 966 MW on Monday although the power generation set a new record with the figure at 16,233 MW.

According to the National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC) at the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), the country's demand was recorded at 15,200 MW at 3pm, when the load shedding was 1,049 MW.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On the other hand, the demand forecast for Tuesday evening was 16,800 MW and supply forecast was 16,530 MW.

Load-shedding hits 1,000MW amid soaring demand spurred by heatwave

According to official sources, maximum burden of the loadshedding was diverted to rural areas, as part of a policy to avert power outages in capital Dhaka and other large cities.

Reports from different areas said the extent of load shedding is aggravating the plight of the rural people amid the sweltering heat this summer.

Meanwhile, state-owned Petrobangla's official data shows that the country's gas production was 3,056 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) against a demand for 3,760 MW.

It shows that a good number of power plants, specifically those using gas as their primary fuel, remained off generation due to gas shortage.

The power plants received a supply of 1,330 MMCFD gas against their demand for 2316.9 MMCFD, the data shows.

Top News

Bangladesh / Load Shedding / Heatwave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

4h | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

12h | Panorama
Rumana Monzur. Sketch: TBS

The Rumana Monzur story: From domestic abuse survivor to legal pioneer

12h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

War and fear of war, increased military spending together

War and fear of war, increased military spending together

1h | Videos
Anti-Israel protests rock US educational institutions

Anti-Israel protests rock US educational institutions

31m | Videos
MV Abdullah anchors at UAE's AL Hamriya Port

MV Abdullah anchors at UAE's AL Hamriya Port

5h | Videos
Iranian President Raisi visits Pakistan

Iranian President Raisi visits Pakistan

6h | Videos