Purchase body approves import of fertiliser, lentil, edible oil

The Cabinet Committee Government Purchase (CCGP) in a meeting today approved some 13 procurement proposals including import of fertiliser, lentil and edible oil.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting on Wednesday (11 October).

As per separate proposals of the Ministry of Industries, the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will import a total of 60,000 tonnes of fertiliser of which 30,000 bulk granular urea will be imported from SABIC Agrinutrients Company of Saudi Arabia under a state level agreement while remaining 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea will be procured from Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited of Bangladesh.

Some 100,000 tonnes of different kinds of fertiliser will be imported by the Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) under the Agriculture Ministry.

Of the total import, the BADC will import 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertiliser from Ma'aden of Saudi Arabia, 60,000 tonnes of TSP fertiliser from OCP, SA of Morocco in two separate lots under state level agreements.

State marketing agency Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will purchase a total of 18,500 tonnes of lentil from local and international suppliers.

Of this, 6,000 tonneswill be procured through open tender method (OTM) from local suppliers while remaining 12,500 tonnes will be imported from international suppliers under direct procurement method.

The TCB will import 5 million (50 lakh) litres of soybean oil from local suppliers through open tender method (OTM).

The committee approved three separate proposals of Public Works Department (PWD) for awarding contracts under the titles: 'Supplying fitting & fixing of Furniture', 'Supplying fitting & fixing of Curtain Accessories' and 'Supplying fitting & fixing of Home Appliance' at 1500 sft at number 02 of 20 storeyed Buildings of 136 Units Under the project of Construction of Rooppur Green city Residential complex at Ishwardi in Pabna.

However, costs of the procurements were not known as no briefing was held for reporters.