Private sector development, trade expansion growth drivers for Bangladesh: Rushanara Ali

Economy

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 07:43 pm

Related News

Private sector development, trade expansion growth drivers for Bangladesh: Rushanara Ali

The British prime minister’s trade envoy has called for enhancing the bilateral partnership between the UK and Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 07:43 pm
Private sector development, trade expansion growth drivers for Bangladesh: Rushanara Ali

UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Bangladesh Rushanara Ali has said private sector development and trade expansion are the real growth drivers for Bangladesh's economy.
 
"Bangladesh has achieved tremendous success in the socio-economic sector. For the continuation of this progress, public and private sectors' coordination is much needed," Rushanara said during a bilateral meeting with the business leaders of Bangladesh at the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) yesterday.
 
She also called for enhancing the bilateral partnership between the UK and Bangladesh.  
 
"Removing bottlenecks will open up more investment opportunities here," Rushanara said, adding, "We have to ensure poverty alleviation in line with the economic growth."
 
DCCI President Rizwan Rahman chaired the meeting, where Miran Ali, vice president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Sonia Bashir Kabir, founder and managing director of SBK Tech Venture, Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, group chairman and managing director of United Group, Syed Nasim Manzur, managing director of Apex Group, participated, said a press release.
 
At the meeting, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and UK was $4.11 billion in 2021. The UK's net foreign direct investment stock in Bangladesh was about $2.53 billion and it is the third-largest export destination for Bangladesh, in future, it will grow further.
 
Rizwan Rahman invited British investments in ship-building, RMG, agro-processing, leather and footwear, light engineering and the skills development sector of Bangladesh.
 
Mentioning that Bangladesh will enjoy the duty-free, quota-free facility in the UK till 2029, he requested the British envoy to allow Bangladesh to continue this facility even after 2029.
 
He also said the Rules of Origin requirement facility can be eased and extended, while the technical trade barriers need to be reduced and rationalised.
 
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said Bangladesh's private sector is very strong and they are leading the economy from the front.
 
Mentioning that the UK is strong in the service sectors like education, healthcare and financial sector, Dickson said, "In the industrial designing and skills development Bangladesh and UK can work jointly."
 
He also said the Mirsarai Economic Zone in Chattogram is a good place for attracting foreign investment and there are huge opportunities for UK investors as well.  
 
Apex Group Managing Director Syed Nasim Manzur said Bangladesh needs to improve itself in industrial product design to attract quality buyers. He also invited UK investments in the pharmaceutical, RMG, healthcare and education sectors of Bangladesh.
 
SBK Tech Venture Founder and Managing Director Sonia Bashir Kabir said the UK can invest in Bangladesh in forming a digital banking ecosystem.
 
BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali said Bangladesh's RMG sector is now very competent in terms of compliance as well as world-class quality production.
 
"Well thought product designing capacity and synthetic cotton production have a good opportunity where the UK and Bangladesh can jointly work," he added.
 
Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, chairman and managing director of United Group, said, "We are still lagging in creating skilled nurses and the UK can help us in this sector."
 
Moreover, if UK universities come here to operate, there will be a good demand for their courses among our students, he said.
 
DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque and Vice President Monowar Hossain were also present at the programme.   

Rushnara Ali

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

9h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

10h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

11h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Smith’s slap flooded internet

Smith’s slap flooded internet

8m | Videos
Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

58m | Videos
Going abroad costs more, earns less

Going abroad costs more, earns less

2h | Videos
Migrant workers to get easy loans, social security

Migrant workers to get easy loans, social security

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online