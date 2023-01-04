UK lawmakers visit Beximco industrial parks

A UK delegation, including the country's lawmakers and shadow secretary of state for business, visited the Beximco industrial parks in Gazipur and Savar on Wednesday as part of efforts to explore UK-Bangladesh industrial collaboration opportunities.

The visiting British lawmakers included Bangladesh-born Rushanara Ali, Mohammed Yasin and Tom Hunt, says a press release. Others in the team were British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson, UK's Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Jonny Reynolds and Rushanara Ali's assistant Amy Leeming.

Beximco Group Director and CEO Syed Naved Husain welcomed them at Beximco Industrial Park in Kashimpur, Gazipur and at Beximco PPE Industrial Park in Savar, Dhaka. The industrial park in Savar is a US Leeds Green Certified facility using state-of-the art technologies in apparels, ceramics and other production processes. The visitors were impressed after observing the manufacturing technologies, procreational facilities, warm working environment and strong set of skilled workers at the two industrial parks, the press release read.

They also visited the Bangladeshi office of UK-headquartered Intertek, which specialises in testing and certifying industrial products.

With strong support from the British High Commission in Dhaka, Intertek and Beximco have developed a PPE lab, capable of testing medical apparel to comply with US, EU and UK standards, at the Beximco PPE Industrial Park in Savar.