No crowding at desks, no wandering around – Ctg customs directives to prevent server breach

To prevent server breaches by using an officials' ID and password, Chattogram Customs House recently issued a 12-point directive including no wandering around at the office and no crowding around the desks of customs staff.

The directives told customs officials to settle export documents promptly, report to higher authorities if there are any findings during physical examination of cargos and dispose of external trade files responsibly.

The customs house notification came up after the scandalous discovery that the customs house server was breached multiple times, costing the government with the loss of either huge import duties in dodged taxes or by providing the scammers with incentives against exports that do not exist.

But the customs house circular did not mention when or whether it would fully implement the one-time password (OTP) system to log in to the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) – an integrated customs management system for international trade and transport operations, which the clearing and forwarding (C&F) agents claim to be an effective measure to stop any unauthorised access to the server.

Chattogram Customs Commissioner Fakhrul Alam also told The Business Standard earlier, "Such forgeries could not have taken place if the OTP system had been fully operational."

The directives said action will be taken against C&F agents if they unnecessarily hold on to customs and duty related documents. Field level employees who handle, supervise, transport, load and unload must have valid ID cards and must show those whenever asked.

In case of any change to the bill of export, the C&F agents have been asked to mention previous export details and the updated data with documents to support the changes. According to the directives, none will be allowed to visit the officials before or after the designated hours.

The customs house circular said no outsider will be allowed to wander in the office. If anyone is found roaming around suspiciously, the individual will be handed over to the police.

The circular said cybercriminals recently breached the customs server after stealing the IDs and passwords of the two officials. The scammers submitted false and fake documents to release imported cargo. The incident grabbed the headlines as several inquiry committees by Chattogram Customs House and other government agencies are now looking into the matter.

Mizanur Rahman, a deputy commissioner of Chattogram Customs House, said, "We hope the 12-point directive will help prevent revenue scams in external trades."