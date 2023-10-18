Ctg custom to auction 25 tonnes of apples on Thursday

The Custom House, Chattogram will auction 25 tonnes of apples on Thursday.

The reserve price of the apples, weighing 25,499 kg, has been fixed at Tk42,35,000. Accordingly, per kg price has been set at Tk166 for the auction to be held in the morning at the auction branch of the Custom House.

Apart from the apples, there will be a public auction for the sale of 12 tonnes of Premium Enzyme Solution (Non-ionic Surface Active Agent Mega DX+). The price of the chemical has been fixed at Tk14,65,625.

Customs authorities made an announcement about the auction through loudspeakers in the surrounding areas on Wednesday.

Abdul Hannan, deputy commissioner of the Custom House, told The Business Standard that the customs authorities conduct open tenders or public auctions for the sale of perishable goods, alongside its regular auction activities.

"As a part of this practice, apples and chemical products are currently up for auction," he added.

Custom House Revenue Officer Mostafizur Rahman Nanna said Madina Trading Company of Station Road in the Chittagong City imported 25,499 kg of apples from China, which were shipped in a 40-foot reefer container (frozen refrigerated) in April. The container was listed for auction in June.

Md Zakir Hossain, owner of Madina Trading Company, told TBS that he did not unload the apples as he assumed the quality might have deteriorated for delay in shipment.

On the other hand, German Chemical Ltd from Ashulia, Dhaka, imported Premium Enzyme Solution from China. Since the importer did not release the delivery, the chemical was registered with the customs for auction in February.

Earlier on 9 October, the Custom House auctioned 28 tonnes of buffalo meat imported from India without maintaining proper procedures.

The highest bidder offered Tk4 lakh for the frozen meat worth Tk2.45 crore, citing potential depreciation of its quality. The customs authorities have yet to decide whether the meat will be delivered to the bidder at the price.