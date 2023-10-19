Ctg customs' activities to remain shut for 2 hrs tomorrow for software upgrade

Taxation activities at the Chattogram Custom House will remain closed for two hours tomorrow (20 October) for an upgrade of the Automated System for Customs Data (Asycuda) World System.

During the software upgrade from 9:30pm to 11:30pm – developed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) for an integrated customs management system – bills of entry and export submission, customs clearance, duty payment will remain closed at all customs stations of the country, including the Chattogram Custom House.

The Chattogram Custom House has informed the stakeholders of the matter via email, sms and notice.

Rakibul Hasan, first secretary (customs automation) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), issued a notice for all customs stations on 18 October.

"After the completion of the upgradation process, one time password (OTP) must be provided compulsorily in case of log-in through the website," the notice reads.

The automation process in the Chattogram Custom House started in 1995 to speed up the import-export activities of the Chattogram port. The Asycuda World system was introduced at customs in 2013.

Since the inception of the system, after importing goods from overseas countries, all formalities including customs clearance are being done online.

The office of the NBR in Dhaka controls the Asycuda World System. All custom houses and stations of the country, including Chattogram, operate under this software.