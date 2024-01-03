Ctg customs' revenue falls below six-month target, but still sees 9% YoY growth 

A container handling area of the Chittagong Port in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Amid a hike in dollar prices and trade disruptions, the Chattogram Customs House missed its revenue target for the first six months of the fiscal year 2023-24 by Tk5,475 crore, but still posted an almost double digit year-on-year growth.

The largest tax station of the country collected Tk38,630cr in revenue during the July 2023 - December 2023 period, which is 14.17% below the Tk33,155.38cr target, shows Chattogram Customs House data.

While the target was not met, there was a 9.89% year-on-year growth in revenue.

During the same period in FY23, the customs house had collected Tk30,171.13 crore in revenue, while the target was Tk36,560 crore, resulting in a 17.43% or Tk6,388.87 crore deficit.

In FY24 the collection is Tk2,984.25 crore more than the same period of the previous fiscal.

Chattogram Customs House spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner Barrister Md Bodruzzaman Munshi told The Business Standard that despite the revenue shortfall, there is positive growth in the overall revenue income.

Revenue collection has increased due to multifaceted initiatives to stop smuggling, fraud and tax evasion, he said.

Meanwhile, customs officials and traders blamed the declining imports volume on the Russia-Ukraine war.

A strong dollar and an increase in the assessment value of some products have further added to a decrease in import, they said.

"Due to the hike in dollar prices, importers had to pay more. As a result of this, imports decreased, but there was no major disruption in revenue," Chittagong Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCCI) Director Mahfuzul Hoque Shah told The Business Standard.

The highest month-on-month growth of 16.64% was achieved in the recently concluded December, when revenue collection reached Tk5,118.38 crore compared to Tk4,388.05 crore in the same month last fiscal year.

Identifying the dip

According to customs house data, year-on-year, the first six months of FY24 has seen a decline in shipments, quantity and price of imported goods.

The number of bills of entry, known as import challan, decreased by 5.15% in the current fiscal.

Compared to FY23, the imports in the six months of FY24 have decreased by 2,74,848 tonnes or about 1%.

In terms of prices, Tk18,593.26 crore worth of products have been imported, which is 7.72% the same period in the earlier fiscal year.

According to the customs house's data, the customs authority increased the assessment value from 189% to 933% on pistachio, caraway seeds, almonds, plums and cumin seeds among others in FY24.

The customs house's revenue collection target for FY24 is Tk77,616 crore.

It collected Tk5,472.77 crore in July, Tk5,711.68 crore in August, Tk5,290.21 crore in September, Tk5,661.10 crore in October and Tk5,901.24 crore in November.