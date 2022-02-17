Nine Alesha Mart customers get Tk28 lakh refunds

Economy

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 06:39 pm

Related News

Nine Alesha Mart customers get Tk28 lakh refunds

The money got stuck on two segments – Tk31 crore in the first and Tk10 crore in the other

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 06:39 pm
Nine Alesha Mart customers get Tk28 lakh refunds

Nine customers of Alesha Mart have received refunds of Tk28.36 lakh today that remained stuck on payment gateway SSLCommerz.

A total of 485 customers will get Tk10.61 crore refunds in phases, according to the commerce ministry.

"At one point, we were afraid we might not able to refund money to the customers. But we kept on trying. Initially we started refunding the customers of Qcoom. So far, Tk23 crore has been refunded to Qcoom customers. The process will continue until the debt is over," Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said at the refund ceremony on Thrusday.

He went on to say, "We have started the refund process of Alesha Mart customers today. We are trying to look further into other operators and find ways to complete all refunds."

AHM Safiquzzaman, head of the e-commerce cell at the Ministry of Commerce, said Alesha Mart customers will get Tk42 crore in refunds, which was stuck in the payment gateway.

He informed that the money got stuck on two segments – Tk31 crore in the first and Tk10 crore in the other.

"We started refunding Tk10 crore in the first phase," he added.

The e-commerce firm owes customers TK300 crore, while it could so far refund only Tk12 crore on its own. However, the beleaguered company has no more money in its hands to refund others.

To resolve the crisis, Alesha Chairman Manjurul Alam Sikder wanted several times to sell the company's shares. Besides, the company tried to avail bank loans but failed.

Meanwhile, Alesha Mart also requested the Financial Institution Division of the finance ministry and the Bangladesh Bank to arrange bank loans for it.

The central bank found at least 56 accounts of Alesha Mart with different banks, in which customers deposited TK2,001 crore. On the other hand, Alesha withdrew Tk1,999 crore from the accounts.

The Bangladesh Bank is investigating how the company spent that money.

Top News

Alesha Mart / Ministry of Commerce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

3 best online courses to learn entrepreneurship

6h | Pursuit
Nahiyan&#039;s rockers are currently awaiting government&#039;s permission to fly. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh’s rocket boy: Cornered by early fame, powered by determination 

7h | Pursuit
The recent years have not been kind to the royals. And Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit certainly does not help. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew's lawsuit was settled, sure, but not forgotten

4h | Panorama
The Covid-19 pandemic has made the government realise that more needs to be done to ensure quality healthcare for all. Photo: Mumit M

Why we need public-private partnerships in healthcare

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

50m | Videos
Barcelona backs in Europa League after 17 years

Barcelona backs in Europa League after 17 years

2h | Videos
Bangshal for different brands of bicycles

Bangshal for different brands of bicycles

3h | Videos
Rice bran oil’s Tk300cr boost to Bogura exports

Rice bran oil’s Tk300cr boost to Bogura exports

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

3
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

4
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 