Commerce ministry announces names of 184 CIP awardees

The Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday announced the name of 184 businessmen, selected as Commercially Important Persons (CIPs) of the year 2022, for their contribution to the country's export sector.

According to a gazette notification published by the commerce ministry, the CIP list for 2022 includes Noman Group Managing Director ASM Rafiqul Islam, Pran-RFL Group Chairman Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Akiz Group Chairman Sheikh Nasir Uddin, Akij Bashir Group Managing Director SK Bashir Uddin, Envoy Textile Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed.

More to follow...