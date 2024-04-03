Commerce ministry announces names of 184 CIP awardees

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 April, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 09:16 pm

Related News

Commerce ministry announces names of 184 CIP awardees

According to a gazette notification published by the commerce ministry, the CIP list for 2022 includes Noman Group Managing Director  ASM Rafiqul Islam, Pran-RFL Group Chairman Ahsan Khan Chowdhury and others.

TBS Report
03 April, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 09:16 pm
Commerce ministry announces names of 184 CIP awardees

The Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday announced the name of 184 businessmen, selected as Commercially Important Persons (CIPs) of the year 2022, for their contribution to the country's export sector.

According to a gazette notification published by the commerce ministry, the CIP list for 2022 includes Noman Group Managing Director  ASM Rafiqul Islam, Pran-RFL Group Chairman Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Akiz Group Chairman Sheikh Nasir Uddin, Akij Bashir Group Managing Director SK Bashir Uddin, Envoy Textile Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed.

More to follow...

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Bangladesh / Ministry of Commerce / CIP 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

9h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

14m | Videos
Forbes list of the world's richest people

Forbes list of the world's richest people

2h | Videos
India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

3h | Videos
Despite the sanctions, the West still depends on Russia

Despite the sanctions, the West still depends on Russia

1h | Videos