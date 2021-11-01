Naogaon plastic mat industry booming

Plastic mats are manufactured using automated machines at HRM Mat factory in Naogaon sadar upazila. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS

For the last five years, machine-made plastic mat industries have been growing in the Naogaon district as plastic mats have become more popular among people across the country, replacing the traditional cane (pati beth) mats.

Plastic mats are softer, long-lasting and more comfortable and available in diverse colours, designs and shapes, which attract customers from villages to cities. Mat factory owners said government patronisation can help the sector grow further.

Thanks to the popularity of plastic mats, at present there are 17 mat factories in the district where more than 300 workers are employed. Mats worth Tk15-20 lakh are produced here daily and sent to various districts.

Traders said mat prices range from Tk45 to Tk330 in the wholesale market depending on the size, design and shapes. Retail sellers can make a profit of Tk50-Tk100 per mat. The main raw material for producing mats is plastic pellets which cost Tk75-Tk80 per kilogram. Besides, various types of colours are used which cost Tk800-Tk900 per kilogram.

Plastic mats are manufactured using automated machines at HRM Mat factory in Naogaon sadar upazila. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS

Helalia haat in the neighbouring Adamdighi upazila of Bogura district has become a popular mat market. Mats are sold here two days a week – Thursdays and Sundays. At least Tk15-lakh-worth of mats are sold on a haat day.

Harun Rashid, the proprietor of HRM Mat factory, in the sadar upazila said he started mat production five years ago with four machines. As he made consistent profits, he gradually expanded the business and so far set up 16 machines. At present, his factory can produce mats worth Tk1 lakh per day.

Twenty workers work in his factory. He has to pay Tk1.20 lakh salary, he added.

Murshed Biswas, a cutting master at SM Pabna Mats factory in the Madarmolla village, said they produce 300 pieces of small and large plastic mats, which are worth Tk80,000 on average.

Mat hawker Md Khalil in the Shimulia village has been selling plastic mats for the last four years. He buys slightly defective mats at lower prices and sells those to village people.

He buys a packet containing 80,000-90,000 mats and sells those in around one and a half months and make a profit of Tk15,000-Tk20,000.

Shimulia Ananda Bazar Plastic Mat Owners Association Secretary Ahsan Habib said, "We set up factories on rented lands. No bank is interested in giving us loans. Some nongovernment organisations help us financially. If the government extends a helping hand to us in this industry, we will be able to go further."

Cane mats used to be very popular in the past but in course of time many mat artisans have stopped producing cane mats and switched to other professions as producing cane mats is time-consuming and labour-intensive. Its raw material prices have also increased a lot.

Plastic mats are manufactured using automated machines at HRM Mat factory in Naogaon sadar upazila. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS

Cane mat artisan of Shimulia village Ajit Devnath said his family has been making cane mats for 45 years.

He said the demand for cane mats have dropped drastically after plastic mats came to the market. In the past, 62 families used to produce mats but at present only three families are in this profession and the rest have shifted to other professions.

"My wife and I can take two to three 3x7-foot mats a day. The cost is Tk80-Tk90 and it is sold at Tk130," Ajit added.

He further said that raw materials required for mats were cheaper and crafting mats was profitable but in recent years the prices of raw materials have increased.